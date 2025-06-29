$250,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized in Brooklyn

By Katie Houlis

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — Officials seized hundreds of illegal fireworks from a Brooklyn business earlier this week.

The bust happened Tuesday at Everbright Trading Company on Flushing Avenue near Varick Avenue.

New York City Fire Department officials say the investigation began after the Riverhead Long Island Fire Marshal’s Office sent them a tip about Everbright.

When fire marshals visited the business in plainclothes, they found shelves stocked with illegal fireworks, including aerial “cake-style” rockets, handheld Roman candle-style fireworks and large sparkling devices, officials say.

Illegal fireworks in boxes outside a Brooklyn business

Undercover agents later attempted to purchase the fireworks and executed a search warrant, which led to the seizure of over 1,000 illegal fireworks believed to be worth a total of about $250,000.

The on-site manager for the business, 42-year-old Lisen Pan, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

“The massive amount of powerful fireworks allegedly possessed by this defendant made his conduct not only unlawful, but also a danger to public safety that necessitated decisive action,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, in part.

Illegal fireworks in boxes outside a Brooklyn business

A man was arrested after fire officials seized about $250,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a Brooklyn business on June 24, 2025. FDNY Summonses were also issued for illegal storage of fireworks without a permit, obstruction of sprinkler heads and the obstruction of means of egress.

The bust was a joint effort by the FDNY’s Bureau of Fire Investigation, the Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

Officials are encouraging all New Yorkers to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday responsibly.

