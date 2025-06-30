Iowa softball coach celebrates 400th win with family by her side

By Jeff Dubrof

GILBERT, Iowa (KCCI) — Gilbert softball coach Staci Sniezek reached her 400th win milestone in a victory over Grundy Center on June 14, celebrating the achievement alongside her twin daughters.

After hundreds of wins over 21 years of coaching — including 14 years at Ballard High School, a state title and seven years at Gilbert — that very first win is now just a lost memory.

“I thought about going and looking that up,” Sniezek said, reflecting on the many wins that have blended together over the years. “Maybe I should do my homework because I don’t remember who it was.”

Sniezek expressed surprise at her career path, saying, “I wasn’t sure that when I left college, this is where I’d be standing.”

She acknowledged the significance of her achievement, stating, “I knew that I was in that area, but I wasn’t counting, you know.”

“It makes you just kind of reflect on everything, all the relationships you’ve made over time,” Sniezek said.

The milestone is made even more special as Sniezek coaches her twin daughters, juniors Katie and Lauren.

“It was so cool, it was just an experience that you won’t get that all often,” Lauren Sniezek said. “She got to 400 while we were still here.”

Katie Sniezek admitted she was unaware of her mother’s approaching milestone.

“I had no idea that she was even close to 400. I didn’t even know she was over 100. She’d probably be very disappointed in me, yeah,” she said.

Despite the numbers, Sniezek values the presence of her daughters on the field.

“They are always right here by my side,” she said.

