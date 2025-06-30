Lightning strike to boat on Alabama lake injures three, vessel catches fire

By Shannon Delcambre

PELL CITY, Alabama (WVTM) — One person was sent to a hospital, after lightning struck a boat on the water in Logan Martin Lake Sunday.

According to a social media post from the Pell City Fire Department, first responders were called to the area of Pirate Island at 3:30 p.m. to help four passengers on a boat which was on fire.

The fire department said another boat in the area helped occupants to the shoreline off Skyline Drive in Pell City.

While fire crews were working on putting out the fire, the boat sank into the water.

Medics treated two patients at the scene, who were then released.

An ambulance took a third person to UAB Hospital for further treatment.

Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said those on the boat had burn injuries.

The fourth boat occupant refused treatment, said the fire department.

