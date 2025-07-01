Dog boarders provide safe place for animals that run away during Fourth of July fireworks

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — In the days surrounding the Fourth of July, it is common to hear about missing pets that escaped because they were afraid of fireworks.

Dog boarders said they can help make sure that doesn’t happen, and many of those boarders are booked and busy.

“Don’t just assume that because your dog has never gotten out that it won’t ever get out,” said Kayleigh Campbell from Silly Paws Dog Boarding and Sitting.

Huge fireworks displays across the metro are imminent, and the days following Independence Day often see numerous posts and notices about dogs who have escaped.

“They’re scared. They’re petrified. They will try to dig out. They’ll try to chew the fence. They’ll try to jump if they can. It’s just traumatizing,” Campbell said.

Dog boarders offer a solution to prevent such incidents, providing company for pets when fireworks start.

“Because then you at least have a pair of eyes on them,” Campbell said. “They’re not alone. They’re with other dogs. They’re with us. They’re with my kids. That really helps.”

To alleviate the noise, Campbell uses fans and sound machines for both dogs and kids.

“We tend to just drown out the noise,” she said.

Campbell operates her dog boarding business from her home and ensures pets are kept inside as much as possible once fireworks begin.

“Once the fireworks start, we try to keep them inside as much as possible. If we have to go outside and go to the bathroom, I’m out there with them, watching them, and we’re making it quick,” she said.

With many dog boarding facilities filling up fast, pet owners are encouraged to reach out soon to secure a spot for their pets during the holiday celebrations.

