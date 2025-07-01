Police: Father arrested after choking nine-year-old son, throwing 1-year-old son into crib

By WXYZ Web Team

A 38-year-old Pontiac father has been charged with child abuse after police say he choked one of his sons and threw his infant son into his crib.

Cedric Diquell-Stevens Moore has been charged with second and fourth degree child abuse, and is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bond.

We’re told the alleged abuse happened Thursday night, at a home in the 100 block of S Edith Street in Pontiac.

Moore’s nine-year-old son told police that his father beat him with a belt, struck him with a broom handle, and choked him before he passed out.

The boy told police that his father got angry with him after the boy fell asleep on the couch. After choking the boy, the father allegedly told him, ‘it’s gonna happen all night’ before leaving for the store.

When the father left, the boy fled to a nearby house and asked the homeowner to call the police. Authorities saw multiple injuries on the boy, including welts to his torso, and severe abrasions to his eye and around his neck.

The nine-year-old told police that the father threw the boy’s 1-year-old brother was crying because the Dad “threw” him into his crib. That infant was later examined and was found to have cigarette burns on his back and legs.

The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery. The one-year-old was placed with a relative by Child Protective Services.

The mother of the boys did not live in Moore’s house, with police saying she has been incarcerated. Moore was arrested at the home of a relative.

