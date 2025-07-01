‘We are treating this situation seriously’: Feral swarm of ‘killer bees’ euthanized in Alabama

By Riley Conlon

BARBOUR COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — Another swarm of “killer bees” has been located in Alabama.

On Monday, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) confirmed that Africanized Honeybees (AHB) are present in Barbour County following the collection of a feral swarm by local beekeepers.

In order to protect local bees, the swarm was humanely euthanized.

The ADAI is deploying traps in a 5-mile radius around the area where the swarm was found to detect further activity.

“There is no reason for public concern at this time, but we are treating this situation seriously,” said Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries, Rick Pate. “Our team is actively collaborating with local beekeepers and entomology experts to ensure swift detection and appropriate response. Protecting both the health of our communities and Alabama’s honeybee populations is our top priority.”

This time last year, swarms of Africanized honeybees were euthanized in Jackson and St. Clair counties.

Often referred to as killer bees, Africanized honeybees look similar to the more common European honeybees (EHB) but are considered to be more dangerous due to the high number of them that will join in an attack when threatened.

Africanized honeybees have killed roughly 1,000 humans, with victims receiving ten times as many stings as from EHB, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

Differences in AHB and EHB are:

– AHB are more defensive than EHB.

– AHB are more easily disturbed and respond in greater numbers than EHB.

– AHB may swarm as often as every six weeks, while EHB generally only swarm once a year.

– AHB will nest in any available cavity or in the open. Nest sites include water meter boxes, metal utility poles, cement blocks, junk piles, and house eaves. Other potential nesting sites include overturned flowerpots, old tires, mobile home skirts and abandoned structures. Holes in the ground and tree limbs, mailboxes, even an empty soda pop could be viewed as “home” to the AHB.

– EHB nest in larger cavities above ground and sometimes in the open. EHB do not nest in holes in the ground. Nest sites include a beekeeper’s hive, hollow trees, cavities in walls and occasionally on a tree limb.

– AHB will pursue a threat for over a mile, whereas EHB will only pursue a threat for a few hundred yards.

– The ADAI says Africanized honeybees can be highly defensive and pose a risk to humans and animals; therefore, it’s important to avoid provoking any swarms.

If you believe you’ve found a colony of Africanized honeybees, call 334-240-7228.

