Woman hospitalized after alleged attack by 81-year-old property manager

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A property manager was arrested by police after an altercation between a tenant resulted in a woman being taken to a hospital on Monday.

At approximately 1 p.m. Honolulu police officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between a tenant and a property manager on Algaroba St. in Honolulu.

Upon arrival, officers located a 57-year-old woman who had significant head injuries.

According to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) documents, her 81-year-old property manager allegedly assaulted her with a dangerous instrument and allegedly attempted to choke her with a rope.

The 57-year-old woman was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had gone to the 81-year-old man’s office to retrieve a package when she was allegedly struck from behind with an unknown object.

HPD documents also reported that the 57-year-old woman has an active injunction against harassment on the 81-year-old man.

The 81-year-old man was placed under arrest without incident for Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He remains in police custody, pending investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

