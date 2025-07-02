Fireworks stand burglary suspect caught on camera offered forgiveness, reward, and a job, owner says

By S.E. Jenkins

Texas (KTVT) — A suspect was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars of inventory from a Crowley fireworks stand, the owner said. Now, the owner is offering forgiveness, a $200 reward and a job to that suspect.

Surveillance video shows a Dodge pickup backing into the lot at Johnny Fireworks at 5 a.m. last Friday. The driver loads up and drives off with thousands of dollars worth of fireworks and leaves behind thousands of dollars in damage, according to the stand’s co-owner, Jonathan Cook.

“To the person who broke into our fireworks stand and drove off with thousands of dollars worth of inventory in the back of your Dodge truck—thank you,” Cook posted on social media. “Not because we enjoyed waking up to damaged buildings and missing product. Not because theft is ever justified. But because your actions reminded me of something bigger: people are hurting.”

Cook is offering the suspect a $200 reward and even a job if he turns himself in and can give back any of the stolen merchandise.

“For you to break in this brazen of a crime, risk everything, commit felonies, you must be in a really desperate place, and my heart breaks for you because of where you are,” said Cook. “I want to show you grace. I’m praying for you.”

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the fireworks stand; however, it has not yet received a list of everything that was stolen and is “waiting for the business owner to provide further information related to the theft so the investigation can move forward.”

