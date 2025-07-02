‘I have absolutely had a blast doing this job’: Longtime KC Wolf says goodbye to the suit

By Krista Tatschl, Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Dan Meers may be hanging up the suit of his furry alter ego, but he’s holding onto the memories.

Meers, who’s also been known as KC Wolf for the past 35 years, officially retired from the mascot on July 1, letting go of the job that’s become a part of him.

“Each day I wake up and I’ve got the same goal: love God, love people. And I’ve learned you do that, life’s pretty good,” he said.

Meers has spent years brightening the lives of fans around the world, attending more than 10,000 events as KC Wolf, from game days to birthday parties to hospital visits.

But after more than three decades of adventure, Meers is as ready as he’ll ever be to pass the torch. The Chiefs shared a letter from Meers to the next KC Wolf, encouraging them in their new endeavor.

“You’ve been given a great platform as the Kansas City Chiefs mascot and No. 1 fan,” Meers said in the letter. “My prayer is that you always use that platform for good.”

Meers will certainly miss the job and the journey, but he’s excited to spend a little more time doing a job he might love even more.

“I was a full-time mascot, part-time grandpa. Now, I’m going to be a full-time grandpa, part-time mascot,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

And he’s got plenty of photos, bobbleheads and mementos to remind him of all the fun. His walls at home are covered in Chiefs gear, highlighting KC Wolf’s lovable and sometimes mischievous antics. He plans to share the stories of KC Wolf with his family and loved ones for years to come.

While he won’t be the one in the suit, cheering the Chiefs on from down on the field, he’ll always be a fan, celebrating them in the stands.

“I just hope Chiefs Kingdom knows how much that I love them,” Meers said. “I have absolutely had a blast doing this job. I wanted to thank them for all the smiles and laughs that have made my life so special these last 35 years.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.