MOZZARELLA MISHAP | Tractor-trailer crash leaves shredded cheese scattered across interstate

By Rachael Lardani

CENTRE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A tractor-trailer crash left mozzarella cheese scattered across a Pennsylvania interstate early Wednesday morning, according to the Snow Shoe Fire Company.

Three tractor-trailers collided in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Centre County around 5 a.m.

Crews said all lanes were blocked with a 200-yard debris field, leading to the interstate shutting down at Exit 133 for several hours.

Cheesy catastrophe

According to the Snow Shoe Fire Company chief, one of the tractor-trailers that was hauling boxes of shredded mozzarella cheese split open and spilled hundreds of packages across the road, leaving the interstate covered in cheese.

Another tractor-trailer was hauling sanitation wipes, according to the chief.

The fire company said no one was hurt, and Interstate 80 has since reopened.

All cheese will be sent to the landfill as the load was deemed unsalvageable due to being unrefrigerated for hours, according to the fire company.

Photos from the scene show the split tractor-trailer with hundreds of boxes of cheese across the interstate.

