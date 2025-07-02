Police descend on Twin Flames Universe headquarters

By Avery Haines and Joseph Loiero

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Michigan authorities have raided two properties linked to the controversial online group Twin Flames Universe, including the sprawling northern Michigan mansion that serves as its headquarters.

The criminal investigation comes just months after a two-hour W5 documentary exposed the group’s inner workings, revealing disturbing allegations of control, coercion and psychological pressure from former members.

The group has also been the subject of docudramas on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the raids and announced a criminal probe targeting the group’s founders, Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

“Twin Flames is a largely online organization that allegedly uses coercive control over its members,” Nessel said. “We believe that many of their actions may have been illegal, and we are asking for the general public’s help in this investigation.”

The investigation also names Twin Flames Universe members Chrissy and Jason Emerick, as well as programs promoted by the group, including the Church of Union and the Mind Alignment Process.

Shaleia Divine is Canadian, as are some of the group’s members and former followers.

The attorney general’s office has launched a dedicated website for tip submissions, which can be made anonymously.

Former members say justice may finally be catching up

Keely Griffin, once the highest-ranking insider in Twin Flames Universe, described the raids as a breakthrough.

“Huge progress toward justice for those who have been harmed by Jeff and Shaleia and Twin Flames Universe,” Griffin told CTV News’ investigative unit, W5. “I’m a bit overwhelmed with emotions.”

Canadian Angie Moggy, who told W5 she was pressured to change her gender identity while inside the group, praised fellow survivors who helped bring attention to the group’s practices.

“I commend my fellow ex-members on speaking out,” said Moggy. “It finally feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Victoria Bonilla, another former member, said the attorney general’s move is a signal to others still afraid to come forward.

“It’s a reminder of how important it is to speak out and not let abusers or oppressors scare us into silence.” What W5 uncovered

Twin Flames Universe promises to help followers find their one true love, but W5’s two-hour documentary We’re Not a Cult: Inside Twin Flames Universe revealed allegations of emotional manipulation, rigid control over relationships and even claims that members have been coerced into changing genders.

Former members described being told to cut off their families, change their names, or medically transition in order to align with relationships assigned by the group’s leadership. The Divines have denied all allegations and reject the label “cult.”

The search warrants were carried out with support from Michigan State Police, the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, and local sheriff’s departments. Authorities have not disclosed what was seized. No charges have been laid to date.

