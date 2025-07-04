911 calls capture chaotic scene of detention officer’s shooting death at doctor’s office

By Kelly Doty

CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — 911 calls illustrate a chaotic scene at a Cherokee County doctor’s office on Monday, June 30, when authorities say an inmate escaped custody, fatally shot a detention center officer, attacked another officer, and led law enforcement on a chase.

Cherokee County Detention Officer Francisco Paul Flattes was killed after the sheriff’s office said inmate Kelvin Simmons overpowered the officers, took one of their guns, and shot Flattes.

In one nearly six-minute 911 call, a caller told the operator that a patient at Erlanger Orthopedic had a gun.

“He’s shooting off in the lobby?” the operator asked.

“Yes,” the caller replied.

After reiterating that the patient had a gun, the caller frantically identified the armed subject as a state inmate named Kelvin Simmons, who was wearing a gray jumpsuit.

The call grows more frantic when the caller repeatedly says, “He’s got a hostage!”

“He’s robbing her! He’s getting in a Chevy — a black Chevy car,” the caller said, before adding that Simmons had driven off and let the hostage go.

In another 911 call, a person identifying himself as Officer Fienauer answers the phone after an operator calls back a phone number. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office had previously identified George Fienauer as one of the two officers who transported Simmons to the doctor’s appointment. As previously reported, Fienauer was not shot during the incident but did sustain injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Simmons fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and led state troopers on a high-speed chase through three counties before being taken into custody.

Simmons, whose criminal record dates back to 2004, is now charged with first-degree murder, with additional charges expected.

Officer Francisco Flattes is remembered for his honorable and dedicated service to Cherokee County. His loss is deeply felt by the sheriff’s office and the community,” a social media post by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said of the fallen officer. “He is survived by his wife, who also serves with the department, as well as his children, grandchildren, and a son-in-law who serves as a Deputy Sheriff.”

