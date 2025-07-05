8 people injured in mass shooting at night club, police say



KYW

By Ross DiMattei

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Eight people were injured after a shooter, possibly multiple shooters, opened fire at a South Philadelphia nightclub early Saturday morning, police said.

Two people are in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face. A total of five men and three women were hurt.

As some people were still enjoying 4th of July festivities late into the night, shots rang out just before 4 a.m. at the 7 Elements restaurant, bar and lounge on 11th Street between Washington Avenue and Ellsworth Street.

Inspector D F Pace said police responding to a report of one person shot inside arrived on the scene and found at least three people with gunshot wounds.

Those victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and officers later learned that other victims had been struck by gunfire and found their own way to area hospitals.

After initially saying 11 people were hurt, police clarified that there were only eight victims and some were counted twice. The total includes five men and three women.

How the shooting played out, and why, is still under investigation.

All victims are expected to survive.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to determine how many shooters were involved and a description of who they’re looking for.

Kyle Burton contributed to this report.

