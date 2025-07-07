Justice, Power, and Progress: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Inspires at Global Black Economic Forum Mainstage During Essence Festival

By Houston Style Magazine Staff

July 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a stirring and historic moment that reverberated across the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and far beyond, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — America’s first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court—took the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) mainstage for an unforgettable conversation during the 2025 Essence Festival. With the brilliant @LinseyDavis guiding the discussion, Justice Jackson shared powerful reflections on her journey from Miami’s public schools to the Supreme Court bench, offering a message that deeply resonated with the 500,000 attendees gathered in New Orleans and millions more watching online. “Justice isn’t passive—it requires voice, vigilance, and vision from us all, especially from those who have long been silenced,” Justice Jackson shared to thunderous applause. “We must be present where decisions are made. We must help shape the outcomes—not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.”

Where Justice Meets Economics The GBEF Public Convention—held as part of the Essence Festival, which generates a staggering $1 billion in economic activity—has become the epicenter of Black excellence, strategy, and collective progress. From immersive activations like the Future of Health Neighborhood to electric policy discussions on work, wealth, and democracy, the Forum is redefining what power looks like when anchored in culture and purpose. This year’s lineup has been nothing short of historic. Justice Jackson’s conversation wasn’t just inspirational—it was a masterclass in resilience, legal legacy, and the power of representation. Tomorrow, the momentum continues with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore taking the mainstage at 4:00 p.m. CST, adding even more gravity to a weekend of transformative dialogue.

A Vision Beyond the Moment Alphonso David, President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum, spoke to the heart of the mission: “At the Global Black Economic Forum, we recognize the reality that major decisions on the justice system, economic opportunity, and our freedoms are often made without our input, leading to outcomes that exacerbate disparities for our communities. We have a responsibility to build power across industries to create a healthier, wealthier, and more sustainable future for Black communities worldwide.” David added, “We intentionally curate a space that allows leaders to preserve, build, and reimagine how we can collectively increase economic opportunity to thrive.” Spotlight on Solutions The GBEF doesn’t stop at dialogue—it’s action-oriented, results-driven, and unapologetically Black. With an international focus on advancing the economic interests of the Black Diaspora and marginalized communities, the Forum leverages global summits, leadership development, policy advocacy, and workplace innovation to make a measurable difference. Stream the Power Couldn’t make it to the mainstage? No problem. Watch the full fireside chat and catch livestreams of the remaining events at gbef.com and follow the conversation on social media. Houston Style Magazine readers, as Essence Festival roars through the weekend with unmatched energy, the message from the GBEF mainstage rings clear: justice and prosperity are not luxuries—they are necessities. And with leaders like Justice Jackson lighting the path forward, the future is not only possible—it’s powerful.

