Woman rescued, man killed after jumping off bridge to flee deputies

By Graham Cawthon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — A woman was rescued but a man died after the pair jumped off a South Carolina bridge in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop the couple’s car after discovering its tag was listed as stolen.

Leaving the car in drive, the couple stopped on the Highway 41 bridge over the Santee River and jumped. The car struck a sheriff’s office vehicle.

The current carried both the woman and the man under the bridge.

A passerby in a boat picked up a deputy, and he removed the woman from the river as she was struggling to swim.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted in the search and recovered the man’s body. His identity has not yet been released.

Law enforcement agencies from Dorchester and Berkeley counties, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office assisted in the incident.

