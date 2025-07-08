Alligator Alcatraz detainees allege inhumane conditions at immigration detention center

By Anna McAllister

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Cuban reggaeton artist Leamsy La Figura, arrested last week in Miami-Dade, is now being held at the Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention facility in the Everglades.

He and other detainees claim they are enduring inhumane conditions, including lack of access to water, inadequate food and denial of religious rights.

La Figura, whose real name is Leamsy Isquierdo, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was initially held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) before being transferred to Alligator Alcatraz.

“There’s no water to take a bath”

In a phone call from inside the facility, La Figura described what he called horrific conditions.

“I am Leamsy La Figura. We’ve been here at Alcatraz since Friday. There’s over 400 people here. There’s no water to take a bath, it’s been four days since I’ve taken a bath,” he said.

He claimed the food is scarce and unsanitary.

“They only brought a meal once a day and it had maggots. They never take off the lights for 24 hours. The mosquitoes are as big as elephants,” La Figura said.

Detainees say rights are being violated

Other detainees echoed La Figura’s concerns, alleging violations of their basic rights.

“They’re not respecting our human rights,” one man said during the same call. “We’re human beings; we’re not dogs. We’re like rats in an experiment.”

“I don’t know their motive for doing this, if it’s a form of torture. A lot of us have our residency documents and we don’t understand why we’re here,” he added.

A third detainee, who said he is Colombian, described deteriorating mental health and lack of access to necessary medical care.

“I’m on the edge of losing my mind. I’ve gone three days without taking my medicine,” he said. “It’s impossible to sleep with this white light that’s on all day.”

He also claimed his Bible was confiscated.

“They took the Bible I had and they said here there is no right to religion. And my Bible is the one thing that keeps my faith, and now I’m losing my faith,” he said.

La Figura’s girlfriend said the couple shares a 4-year-old daughter.

Authorities have not yet responded to the allegations made by detainees at the facility.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Florida Department of Emergency Management but has not heard back.

