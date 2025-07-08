Dr. Letitia Plummer Declares Bold 2026 Bid for Harris County Judge— With Houston Roots and a Vision for All

By Burt Levine

July 8, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – Under the searing July sun and the steady rush of the Hall and Green Bayous behind her, Dr. Letitia Plummer—Houston City Council Member At-Large and proud daughter of Harris County—launched her campaign for Harris County Judge with heart, history, and unapologetic hope.

At a time when Texas neighbors are still reeling from floodwaters and the infrastructure debates rage louder than the thunder that brought them, Plummer stood on the banks of Brock Park and declared with clarity: “Our pain is shared. Their loss is our loss. And our fight for a resilient, equitable Harris County begins now.”

With this announcement, Plummer opens her at-large council seat to a special election this November and adds undeniable momentum to a Democratic primary already buzzing with ambition. But her campaign is more than just a political play—it’s a homecoming tour with purpose.

“I’m first a proud daughter of this area,” she shared, eyes scanning the community that helped raise her. “Every street, every vibrant corner holds a piece of my life story.”

And what a story it is.

A Spelman College graduate and Baylor-trained dentist, Dr. Plummer turned her talents into thriving clinics and a commitment to service that led her to Houston City Hall in 2019. But her legacy is deeper than titles—rooted in generational excellence and community uplift.

Her grandfather, a Tuskegee Airman, broke barriers in law enforcement and civil rights in Harris County. Her father, Matthew Plummer, was Harvard Dental School’s first Black graduate and served in the Peace Corps, where he met Letitia’s mother in Africa before settling back in Houston.

Plummer’s candidacy reflects a profound mix of personal conviction and professional experience. “This county isn’t just where I live. It’s who I am,” she told the crowd, her voice unwavering.

Her announcement was filled with promises—not of easy fixes, but of unwavering commitment. “From our smallest towns to the heartbeat of our biggest city, every community deserves a voice. We need a county government that works for its people, not for political extremes.”

Throughout her remarks, Plummer invoked the spirit of late Congressman Mickey Leland, a Houston icon whose advocacy for the underserved inspired her earliest steps into public service. “He showed us how to lead with love, courage, and unwavering conviction,” she said. “That’s the kind of leadership I intend to bring to the County Judge’s office.”

Although current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has yet to confirm re-election plans, Plummer’s statement left little room for ambiguity. “Through many conversations, it is clear to me that Judge Hidalgo will not be seeking a third term. I step forward in service and in gratitude for her transformational leadership.”

As the 2026 race for Harris County Judge heats up, Plummer’s candidacy already signals a campaign anchored in legacy, action, and unity—a future-forward agenda backed by history and heart.

Houston Style Magazine will be watching, reporting, and supporting the voices shaping our county’s next chapter. Because when local roots run deep, the possibilities stretch far beyond the horizon.

