Esparto fireworks explosion: DNA testing underway to identify victims, officials say

By Daniel Macht, Michelle Bandur

ESPARTO, California (KCRA) — A DNA testing process to identify the remains of the seven victims of the deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in the Esparto area is underway, Yolo County officials said Monday, as families camped out near the site await answers nearly a week after the tragedy.

In a 10 a.m. press conference, Yolo County Undersheriff Coroner Matt Davis said results from the rapid DNA testing are expected within the next 48 hours.

Officials said that they did not believe there were remains of other victims at the site, but work will continue to rule that out.

Yolo County said crews on Monday would carry out controlled explosive disposal. LiveCopter 3 was over the area as this happened and saw crews place explosive material in dug-out trenches in a burn area before setting it ablaze.

Esparto Fire Protection Chief Curtis Lawrence said work also continues to mitigate the hazards of undetonated explosives and crews have been conducting “burn off operations” over the past few days.

A description of the press conference said officials planned to reveal details on recovery operations and information about the victims and where the investigation stands into the massive July 1 explosion at the fireworks storage facility owned by Devastating Pyrotechnics. Additional state records show another company by the name of BlackStar Fireworks listed at the Esparto address.

The State Fire Marshal’s office on Monday said its focus was on investigating where and how the initial explosion occurred.

“Our work will expand in the coming days to determine whether the operator had all the necessary licenses and permits. It is too early in the investigation to confirm whether any violations resulted in this tragedy, but we are dedicating our Arson & Bomb Investigation team to assist Esparto Fire Protection District in investigating the explosion,” State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant told KCRA 3 in a statement. “In California, we have some of the most stringent pyrotechnic laws and regulations and take very seriously anyone attempting to put the public in danger by not following these requirements. We have an absolute zero tolerance towards the illegal use, transportation, and possession of illegal fireworks.”

KCRA 3 Investigates has learned that the facility was not zoned to store fireworks, but was instead zoned for what is called “agriculture intensive.” Officials at the press conference said they would not answer questions about permits.

KCRA 3 Investigates has also learned that both Devastating Pyrotechnics and BlackStar Fireworks are connected with a man named Craig Cutright. Cutright owned BlackStar and was an employee of Devastating Pyrotechnics. He is an active volunteer firefighter for the Esparto Fire Protection District, Lawrence confirmed to KCRA 3.

Lawrence said Monday that Cutright is on a leave of absence.

Meanwhile, the owner of the property, Sam Machado, is a lieutenant with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. When asked about the deputy’s status, Davis said it’s a personnel matter.

Two of the families are now being represented by a Los Angeles law firm.

“We are really supporting them in an emotional position and then trying to just make sure that they have what they need,” said Samantha Ortiz.

Ortiz had previously represented Joel Melendez on a separate matter before the deadly blast. She is also representing the Ramos family.

“Right now we’re looking into a civil action, which would be negligence, maybe wrongful death for the fact so many individuals lost their lives,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the firm is conducting their own investigation and keeping an eye on the Esparto Fire Department, Yolo County Sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“I am glad that Cal Fire has stepped in now,” she said. “It does sound like Cal Fire may have some more powers of investigation, but none of those questions have been answered for us yet as to what exactly they found or have not found yet.”

The bodies of the seven people reported missing were recovered at the site over the weekend, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.

While the victims have not been officially identified, family members and close friends have identified six of them to KCRA 3.

Three were brothers from the Bay Area who worked at the warehouse: Jesus Maneces Ramos, 18; Jhony Ramos; and Joel Melendez.

The girlfriend of Jesus Ramos, Ryanna Ruiz, told KCRA 3 that it was the 18-year-old’s first day on the job. Ruiz is expecting a baby with Jesus.

Joel Melendez, the eldest of the brothers, was the main provider for his wife and their 11-month-old child, according to a GoFundMe. The couple was expecting another child.

Carlos Javier Rodriguez, 41, was described by a close friend as a devoted father, husband, uncle and friend.

Another victim, Neil Li, is believed to be the general manager of Devastating Pyrotechnics.

Family also identified Angel Voller as among the victims. The Stockton-based Venture Academy Baseball team’s head coach said their program and community is “devastated.”

“He was loved by many and a huge part of why our baseball team was so successful,” Joe Piombo said.

The seventh victim has not yet been identified by family or officials.

The facility at County roads 23 and 86A caught fire around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. The site had remained too dangerous for days to enter, according to authorities.

As of Monday morning, the road was still blocked at the location. Families of the victims have remained camped out at the road block about a mile away from the site and set up a memorial to their loved ones.

