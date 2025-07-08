Skip to Content
Massachusetts bill seeks to ban ICE agents from wearing masks

Published 7:05 AM

By Veronica Haynes

    ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A new bill aims to ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from covering their faces in Massachusetts.

State Rep. Jim Hawkins, a Democrat representing Attleboro, is proposing legislation to ban law enforcement officers from wearing masks and personal disguises while on duty.

Violating the law would be a misdemeanor.

He said it’s in response to immigration agents covering their faces during arrests.

