Police officer arrested on child sexual assault charges

By Carlos E. Castañeda

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — A San Jose police officer was arrested on child sexual assault charges for alleged crimes against two sisters beginning in 2008, authorities said Tuesday.

Officer Saul Duran, a 22-year veteran of the department, was arrested Monday following an investigation that began on June 18 when two adult sisters came forward with allegations against him.

The details of the charges were announced Tuesday morning during a press conference by San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

The crimes allegedly happened between 2008 and 2012 while Duran was a facilitator in a county parenting program called The Parent Project. The program provides guidance to parents with difficult or out-of-control adolescents, and Duran worked as a volunteer as part of his official capacity as a police officer, along with his regular patrol duties.

According to Joseph, the victims were 14 and 15 at the time Duran met them and their mother, who perceived Duran to be a positive influence for their family.

“Having gained the family’s trust, Duran began to interact with the two sisters individually outside of the program, with the mother’s knowledge,” said Joseph. “Individual contact by facilitators alone with minors outside the program is prohibited by the program’s policy, and is where the alleged misconduct occurred.”

Joseph said he has ordered an immediate review of all police programs involving minors and that investigators are seeking other possible victims.

Rosen told reporters that Duran had been fired from The Parent Project based on complaints that were not criminal, but that, in hindsight, were concerning.

“There are allegations that he was spending time with individuals outside the normal hours that the program was in session, and those individuals were both minors as well as adults,” said Rosen.

Rosen said investigators would also be asking any graduates of The Parent Project if they had any troubling interactions with Duran.

Duran was arrested on Monday and released on $250,000 bail. He is currently on administrative leave and scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 7.

San Jose police urged anyone who believes they may have relevant information to contact Detective Sergeant Kilmer #3723 or Detective Sergeant Sanchez #4126 of the SJPD Internal Affairs – Criminal Investigations Detail by email at 3723@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4126@sanjoseca.gov, or 408-277-4082.

