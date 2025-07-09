18-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident; 2 men arrested

By Zach Rainey

FOUNTAIN INN, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two men have been arrested after an 18-year-old was shot in the face while traveling in a vehicle in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Fountain Inn Police Department were dispatched to a location near North Main Street and Village Vista Drive, where a gunshot victim was found.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman, who had a gunshot wound to the face. The woman was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Authorities have not provided any update on her condition.

Officers found a suspect vehicle in the area of the incident and took two individuals into custody for the shooting.

Authorities believe this incident may have been the result of some type of road rage between the suspect’s vehicle and the vehicle in which the 18-year-old was a passenger.

According to the arrest warrant, Herman Clayton Burdette Jr. fired multiple shots into a moving vehicle. The 18-year-old received one gunshot wound to her right cheek that entered her jaw. The weapon Burdette used was a .45-caliber pistol.

Burdette was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

An arrest warrant shows that Randy Wayne Palazzola was in the vehicle when Burdette fired the weapon.

Authorities said Palazzola did not attempt to stop the crime nor did he contact law enforcement after the shooting. Additionally, Palazzola admitted to law enforcement that he hid the weapon in Burdette’s boat.

Palazzola was charged with accessory after the fact of a crime.

Burdette and Palazzola were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

