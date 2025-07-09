Doctor preserves piece of American history with rare 1776 newspaper

By Jordan Bontke

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A Valley ophthalmologist is giving us a rare glimpse into American history through his collection of historical newspapers, including an original Pennsylvania Packet dated July 8, 1776 – one of only about 12 known to exist.

Dr. Frank Caserta, who collects historic newspapers, owns what he believes is the only privately held copy of this rare document that printed the Declaration of Independence in its entirety.

“Among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” reads the centuries-old newspaper that likely was once held by someone discovering the context of the Declaration of Independence for the first time.

“To my knowledge, only about 12 of these exist, and I believe this is the only one in private hands,” Caserta said.

The Valley doctor has acquired thousands of rare, historical newspapers over the years. His first was a New York Times from 1865 reporting President Lincoln’s assassination. His collection also includes the headline from when the Titanic sank in 1912.

“It’s humbling to have a piece of history like this,” Caserta said.

After the final wording of the Declaration of Independence was sent to the original printer, John Dunlap, he distributed about 200 copies known as the Dunlap Broadside to military leaders like George Washington and the 13 colonies. Approximately 72 hours later, Dunlap printed the declaration in its entirety on the front page of his newspaper, the Pennsylvania Packet.

“Philadelphians were holding this newspaper, and learning about the declaration a day before George Washington finally received one,” Caserta said.

Interestingly, the first publication to break the news about America’s independence was actually the Pennsylvania Evening Post from July 2, 1776. The Post published the news after Congress approved the resolution to break away from England.

This historical detail raises an interesting question about our national celebration, according to Caserta: “Should we be celebrating July 4th, which is the date on the Declaration? Or July 2nd, when Congress voted on the resolution?”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.