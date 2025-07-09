Gun pulled on woman delivering Walmart order as she’s told to ‘Go back to Mexico,’ court documents reveal

By Treydon Baylor, EastIdahoNews.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man has been charged after a Spanish-speaking woman had a gun pulled on her and was told to “go back to Mexico” while trying to deliver an order from Walmart.

Jeffery Lee McCanch, 59, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault.

Court documents say the victim works for Spark Driver, an app that allows customers to place delivery orders from Walmart or other businesses. On June 23, the victim had an order meant to be delivered to McCanch’s address.

In an interview with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies that when she first arrived at the residence, a man later identified as McCanch came out from the residence and shouted at her to “get off the property and go back to Mexico.”

The victim allegedly tried to show McCanch the order on her phone when McCanch went back into the house and returned with a shotgun. McCanch pointed the firearm at the victim and “racked” the gun, according to the victim, who then drove away in fear.

Documents say as the victim explained the ordeal at the sheriff’s office, she was crying and visibly shaken.

Deputies went to McCanch’s residence. He reportedly told deputies that he had confronted the victim with the shotgun and told the victim to “go back to Mexico,” but claimed he never pointed the firearm at her. Deputies confirmed with McCanch’s wife that she had placed a Walmart delivery order.

Though McCanch has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If found guilty, he could serve up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $5,000.

