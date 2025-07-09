Out-of-control garbage truck smashes into parked cars and home in New Jersey

By WABC News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) — An out-of-control garbage truck smashed into three parked cars and a home in New Jersey.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 7:12 a.m. on Eagle Avenue in New Milford.

The 46-year-old driver of a garbage truck said that he put the vehicle in park and then got out to assist with garbage pickup.

That’s when he noticed that the truck started to roll away.

He apparently tried to get back in, but the door was locked.

The garbage truck pushed one of the three parked cars that it hit into the home on Eagle Avenue causing some structural damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver received four summonses for delaying traffic, leaving the vehicle with the engine running, reckless driving, and careless driving.

The investigation was unable to determine if the vehicle slipped into gear or it was operator error.

One of the families affected by the crash posted a GoFundMe looking for help in paying for the damage to their cars and home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.