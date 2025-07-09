Roof, doors cut off to free trapped driver after work truck crashes down embankment

By Rachael Lardani

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A driver was heavily trapped after crashing a work truck down an embankment in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening, according to the Quarryville Fire Company.

A large work truck went through a guardrail, down an embankment and into a tree in the 2200 block of Beaver Valley Pike/Route 222 in Providence Township at 6 p.m.

The driver was trapped inside the truck and needed to be extricated by rescue crews.

The roof and doors had to be removed, and the steering wheel was cut to access the driver, who was freed 31 minutes after crews arrived at the scene, according to the fire department.

“Volunteers used almost every hydraulic tool we have, several Sawzalls, the winch, side-resting bridle, ladders, chain, come-along and some other tools we do not normally utilize on a regular basis,” the Quarryville Fire Company said. “The training that we do and the experience that our members have was fully used on this unusual entrapment.”

The fire department said the driver was not severely injured and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Crews cleared the scene once the truck was towed and debris was cleaned up.

