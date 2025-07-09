“Somebody’s going to get shot”: Police warn of dangerous ‘Kool-Aid Man’ TikTok trend

By Bryce Oselen

CALERA, Alabama (WVTM) — Calera police are warning residents about a dangerous TikTok trend that could potentially lead to fatal consequences under Alabama’s stand-your-ground law.

Mimicking the sugary drink mascot’s tendency to smash through walls, the”Kool-Aid Challenge” sees participants, often children or teens, kick in or run through doors and fences.

Corey Allen Jemison, a father of three, expressed his concern, saying, “To be honest with you, I’m going to shoot you. If you kick in my door where my kids lay their head and I lay my head and it’s my job to protect them and anything that’s around them, I’m going to shoot you.”

Calera Police Chief David Hyche emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “This isn’t the old days where you ring the doorbell and run away, kids used to do that back when I was young. This is breaking down somebody’s door basically.”

He added, “Under Alabama law, if somebody breaks into your house and you believe that you or your family is in imminent danger, you’re authorized to use deadly force and we don’t want to see a kid get killed.”

Jemison urged young people to find safer activities, saying, “Find something constructive to do with your time besides doing stupid stuff kicking in doors and playing with your life cause that’s basically what you’re doing.”

