Volunteers build wheelchair ramp for teen with disabilities

By Colin Riley

Click here for updates on this story

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado (KMGH) — A group of dedicated volunteers, in partnership with the nonprofit Operation Ramp It Up, has transformed the life of a Commerce City teen by building a much-needed wheelchair ramp for his home.

Akian Garcia, 19, has faced numerous challenges due to his disability. He was diagnosed with a chromosomal deletion that is so unique, he is the only reported case in the world.

Akian is nonverbal and has never been able to walk. His condition affects every aspect of his daily life, requiring constant care.

Since his Commerce City home did not have a wheelchair ramp, his parents, Jessica and Michael Garcia, would carry him in and out of the house. It’s a process they’d grown accustomed to over the years, but it made their daily life a struggle.

“You just kind of get used to it,” Michael told Denver7. “I mean, we don’t really know anything different.”

Thanks to Operation Ramp It Up and a group of local volunteers, daily life for the Garcia family just got a little bit easier. In partnership with local contractor S&R Services and other volunteers, Operation Ramp It Up organized a ramp installation project for the family.

“For us, stuff like this is very life-changing,” Jessica said. “When you have a program who is willing to literally give your family freedom, it’s priceless.”

“It feels good,” Luis Sotelo of S&R Services said. “It was great to be able to help people.”

The installation marks the 311th ramp built by Operation Ramp It Up, which has been operating for 11 years nationwide, delivering valuable mobility solutions to families in need.

“I asked for a picture of her son in a wheelchair, and she sent me a family picture. And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just such a beautiful family,'” said Greg Schneider, CEO of Operation Ramp It Up.

Jessica told Denver7 that the lack of a wheelchair ramp would impact her son’s care, particularly in the winter.

“In the wintertime, if we have a doctor’s appointment and it’s snowy, I have to cancel them because I can’t safely get him out of the house,” she said.

Now, the family can look forward to greater mobility, including Akian’s first ride down the ramp.

“The small things that most people take for granted every day, we just don’t because we don’t have the same things,” Jessica said.

“I’m super excited because we’re going to the pool tomorrow,” Michael said. “I feel like we’re going to be like a regular, typical family.”

With this new ramp, Akian and his family can finally experience the outdoors in an easier way.

“That’s kind of his happy place, just any place outside,” said Jessica.

For the volunteers, assisting the Garcia family served as a reminder of the community spirit that exists in moments of need.

“It just allows increased mobility for them, their son, their whole family, being able to get in and out of the house easy in nice weather, and being able to leave the house at all when it’s raining and snowing,” said volunteer Logan Rayburn.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.