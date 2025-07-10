Auburn linebacker cut from team after Dadeville traffic stop leads to arrest, drug charges

By Riley Conlon

Click here for updates on this story

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WVTM) — An Auburn linebacker facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Dadeville has been dismissed from the program.

D’Angelo “D.J.” Barber, 19, was arrested Monday morning and charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Another 19-year-old, Marcell Brewster, is facing the same charges.

Officials say the teens were traveling on Hwy 280 when they were pulled over by Dadeville police for an unspecified traffic violation.

A search of the vehicle, a 2019 GMC Yukon XL, revealed the following:

Two and a half pounds of marijuana THC vapes Digital Scales Marijuana packaging $1,897 in US currency A Glock 19 9mm pistol

WVTM 13 confirmed with an Auburn spokesperson Wednesday night that Barber had been cut from the team.

A redshirt freshman for the Tigers, Barber enrolled in January 2024 and saw a little action against Alabama A&M last season.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.