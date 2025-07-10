Kona airport car thief caught after wild chase and crash

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Hawaii Police Department arrested and charged a Kea’au man with numerous offenses in connection with a robbery that occurred on Friday evening, July 4, 2025.

The initial incident occurred at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at approximately 8:20 p.m. when a 57-year-old woman reported that she was dropping off a friend at the airport when she saw her gray Subaru sedan along the curb in front of the passenger check-in area.

After getting out of her vehicle to unload luggage, she left the engine running and the driver’s door open. While saying goodbye to her friend, she saw a man, later identified as 20-year-old Lasty Jessy, enter the driver’s seat without permission and attempted to drive away.

The woman ran to the open the driver’s door and grabbed the steering wheel in an effort to stop Jessy. She was then dragged a few feet by the moving vehicle before being forced to let go.

Kona patrol officers then responded to the scene, and an island-wide All-Points Bulletin was issued for the woman’s stolen vehicle.

As a result of being dragged, the woman was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her head and body. She was later released.

On Sunday, July 6, at about 1:25 a.m., a South Hilo patrol officer spotted the woman’s vehicle on East Kawili St. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away onto Makaala St. and then southbound on Kanoelehua Ave, continuing to get away. Police terminated the pursuit out of public safety.

Later that morning, at approximately 6:37 a.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a major traffic collision at the intersection of Kanoelehua Ave and West Kawailani St. A Department of Land and Natural Resources DOCARE officer witnessed the stolen vehicle run a red light and collide with a Toyota SUV making a lawful turn.

Jessy then left the crash scene on foot but was detained by the DOCARE officer until police arrived and placed him under arrest. He was taken to the East Hawaii Detention Facility.

Both of the vehicles in the collision were severely damaged, but neither driver was seriously injured. The southbound lanes of Kanoelehua Ave were closed for several hours for investigation. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section recovered the stolen vehicle as evidence.

Police arrested and charged Jessy on Monday, July 7, with the following:

First-degree robbery Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle First-degree theft Resisting an order to stop Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant Driving without a valid driver’s license Reckless driving Inattention to driving

Jessy’s total bail was set at $194,000. His first court appearance was on Tuesday in the Hilo District Court.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Kamau Jr. at 808-961-2384.

Police would like to remind the public of the following:

Always secure your vehicle and never leave your car unlocked or running, even for a short time and are nearby.

