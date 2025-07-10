Suspects pose as Microsoft IT representatives, scam elderly woman of $16,000, police say

By Rachael Lardani

ADAMS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for suspects who they say scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars in Adams County.

Two suspects posed as Microsoft IT support representatives and manipulated the woman to transfer $16,000 through a combination of Bitcoin kiosk deposits and Walmart gift card purchases, according to state police.

Troopers said the fraud happened on May 28.

One of the suspects was captured on surveillance footage, pictured below, redeeming one of the Walmart gift cards at the Sam’s Club on Airport Center Drive in Allentown, Lehigh County, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information is advised to contact state police in any of the following ways:

Call the PSP Gettysburg station at 717-334-8111 Call the PSP tip line at 1-800-472-8477 Submit a tip online

