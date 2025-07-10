Woman launches petition to keep pet wallaby

By Mariam Mackar

Click here for updates on this story

CUDAHY, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A Cudahy resident is working to change a city ordinance that prevents her from keeping her pet wallaby at home.

Linda Rowster spent Tuesday afternoon at the park with family, friends, and her wallaby, August, as she faces uncertainty about their future together.

“It’s sad because it’s like, when is the next time I’m going to be able to do this?” Rowster wondered.

The Cudahy Health Department informed Rowster that keeping a wallaby as a pet violates city ordinance 4.3, which prohibits residents from having any “wild” animal.

Rowster argues the wallaby is domesticated and should not count as a wild animal.

“He’s such a sweet pet. He gets along with everybody no matter where I bring him, to the park or at home, he enjoys life,” Rowster said.

Despite Tuesday being the deadline to re-home her wallaby, Rowster told TMJ4 News she has not received any communication from the city. TMJ4 has reached out to the city administrator, health department, and mayor for an update on the situation but did not receive a response.

Rowster has launched a petition to gather community support for changing the ordinance.

“I’m hoping that the petition I have going around hits several people and I get enough signatures to get enough attention and that the ordinance can be changed,” Rowster said.

The situation has taken an emotional toll on Rowster, who considers August more than just a pet.

“It’s emotional. I don’t know what’s going to happen from here. I’m going to take him somewhere safe, but I’m thinking about his welfare as well,” Rowster said.

For now, Rowster has found a temporary home for August outside of Cudahy while she continues her efforts to change the ordinance.

“He’s my pet, he’s very much loved, he helps me emotionally, he supports me, he’s very much trained. So I don’t see a difference in just labeling him a wallaby a wild animal, that’s not the case here at all,” Rowster said.

This story was reported by Mariam Mackar and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WTMJ editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.