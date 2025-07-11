25 people taken to hospitals after mass overdose in Penn-North, 5 critical

By TOMMIE CLARK, TORI YORGEY

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Emergency crews responded to a level one mass casualty incident involving as many as 25 people experiencing overdose symptoms in Penn-North.

Baltimore City fire and police officials said the city received an overdose call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday and that paramedics responded to the area of Pennsylvania and North avenues.

While treating a person experiencing an overdose, multiple others directed paramedics to additional patients. When the paramedics realized this was a larger emergency, the response was scaled up.

As many as 25 people were hospitalized, officials told 11 News, with five in critical condition — and that number is likely to change as crews find additional suspected overdose cases in the area. Multiple medic units are in the area standing by to keep resources in the area.

“This is a level one mass casualty event,” said Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace. “So, for us, regardless of the nature of the call, the amount of patients scripts how we respond to this. And we’ve done just that.”

11 News observed multiple people receiving Narcan, which ended up saving one man’s life.

While community members said the overdoses are nothing new for the area, Thursday reached an extreme.

“You might hear about one or two, but not (25),” a community member said.

Anyone who sees a person in need of help is asked to call 911. Authorities do not yet know the substance involved.

“We don’t know what’s in the supply, and so for folks to be careful if they’re using, to have Narcan available. Use with someone else. If you see someone in your community that looks like they need help, make sure they call emergency services. And we’ll have teams out from this area all day,” said Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Overdose Response executive director Sara Whaley.

Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Jones said officers are canvassing the area as part of an active crime scene, looking for people experiencing medical emergencies.

The Maryland Transit Administration said some of its bus routes — CityLinks Gold and Lime, and LocalLink 85 — were being detoured at Pennsylvania and North avenues. Additionally, the Penn North Metro Subway Station is closed until 5 a.m. Friday; trains will bypass the station.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott posted a statement on X Thursday afternoon, saying, “Our first responders and community partners are on the ground in Penn North distributing resources (including test strips and Narcan), canvassing the neighborhood, and getting impacted residents the medical care they need. If you see someone who may be at risk, call 911.”

“We (were) called out here today because (there was) a whole lot of overdoses, over on a bus stop, and up and down the street people were falling out,” said Vernard Nelson, the director of Harm Reduction for the Penn North Recovery Center. “(We’re) trying to pass out Narcan and Fentanyl (test) strips to the people. Most people don’t check their stuff when they use it, they just put it in them. Today they used something that really hurt a lot of people.”

Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov Aruna Miller posted statements on X, as follows.

“Our team is coordinating with state agencies, city officials and first responders on the ground in West Baltimore today. I’m grateful to those who quickly alerted us about this situation, and those who are providing support to the community,” Moore said.

“I’ve spoken with (Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott) about the situation at Penn and North avenues. (The governor), the Maryland Office of Overdose Response team and I stand ready to mobilize all available state resources to support first responders, local leaders, and — most importantly — the people of Baltimore,” Miller said.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates released a statement in the afternoon, saying: “Today’s mass overdose event at Penn and North serves as a powerful reminder of our city’s ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City stands ready to support the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), Baltimore City Fire Department and the Baltimore City Health Department in their vital work to uncover how this situation unfolded. Since this morning, prosecutors from my office have been in contact with and are ready to assist their counterparts at BPD who are on the scene. I commend the first responders who saved lives today, and I hold hope in my heart for the victims’ swift and full recovery.”

