No overdue fees at this ‘doggie stick library’ created for neighborhood pups

By AUSTIN POLLACK

EAST NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — An East Nashville couple has taken the concept of little free libraries to a whole new level by creating a “doggie stick library” for four-legged friends in their Inglewood neighborhood.

Michaela and Cesar Virto, self-described dog lovers, have installed the unique amenity outside their home where passing pups can “check out” sticks during their daily walks.

“We’re a little obsessed with our dogs,” said Michaela. “What is it, the classic – dual income no kids?”

The library, built by Michaela’s father as a Christmas gift, took about two months to complete between construction and painting. It features a colorful, artistic design that has become a neighborhood conversation piece.

“My maiden name is Pollock,” Michaela said. “My dad made a joke that it was like an original Pollock.”

The couple’s two dogs, Charlie, an 8-year-old miniature golden doodle, and Ollie, serve as the unofficial librarians for the stick collection.

In a world often divided by politics and disagreements, the Virtos see their creation as something that brings people together through a shared love of dogs.

“You know we could be the household that you were fighting against or you’re allies but at this moment, you’re just seeing the extension of how much we love our dogs,” Cesar said.

The doggie stick library offers neighborhood dog walkers a moment to pause from the hustle of everyday life.

Unlike traditional libraries, this one doesn’t charge overdue fees – though Charlie and Ollie might have something to say if you take their favorite stick.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

