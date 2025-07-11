UFC champion Kayla Harrison celebrates new title at Middletown High School

By Matthew Dietz

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is celebrating her new title with a homecoming.

On Thursday evening, Harrison returned home to Middletown High School, her alma mater, for a rally and live recording show of the Middletown Now Podcast.

The event was held inside the Wade E. Miller Arena at Middletown High School. It was free and open to the public.

Harrison, a Middletown native, defeated two-time champion Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in New Jersey last month to earn her title of bantamweight champion.

Harrison has also won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, becoming the first American to win gold in Judo.

“I’m incredibly excited to be returning home to celebrate my title win with the people—and the city—who helped shape me,” Harrison said. “Middletown has played such a meaningful role in my journey, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this special moment with my family, friends, and fans. As they say, ‘Once a Middie, always a Middie.’”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.