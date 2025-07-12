Hundreds honor lives lost, those still missing during vigil in Kerrville after devastating Central Texas floods

By Marissa Armas

Kerrville (KTVT) — A week after a catastrophic flood swept through Kerr County, a vigil was held in Kerrville on Water Street to honor the people who were killed and are still missing.

Hundreds of residents, visitors and volunteers attended the event, many saying this vigil was a moment to grieve with their neighbors.

With flowers and candles, in front of a large wooden cross, the Kerr County community mourned.

“It’s very devastating to happen to such a small town; nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Ava Vanwinkle.

As tears streamed down their faces, community members looked at the photos attached to a growing memorial wall, showing the faces of the dozens of people who were killed and are still missing, a week later.

“Our old coach, Zunker, he was our coach at Tivy,” said Riley Ramos, next to Vanwinkle.

Vanwinkle added, “And he and his wife rebuilt our old childhood house.”

As survivors and organizers shared their testimonies, faith was an overarching theme.

“There’s something in the air that you can’t quantify, and you can’t put in a scientific term, but it’s powerful,” said Leo Soto, the organizer.

For sisters Amber Hale and Morgan Myers, who are from Kerrville, the vigil is a way to process the heartache that’s ripped through their backyard.

“You weep about the kids, and just like the parents who are going through this. It’s unfathomable, like no one wants their children to die before them, you know. It’s really sad,” Hale said.

But despite the destruction, it’s Kerr County’s resiliency that mourners want the world to remember.

“We’ve been through something, and we came out stronger, and we’re going to be OK, everyone’s going to be ok, we just got to make it through this,” Myers added.

This community is praying hard for the return of all the men, women and children who are still missing.

“I still hope that anybody else that is lost or still out there is found and returned to their family,” said Vanwinkle.

