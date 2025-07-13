Podcast provides free meal, resources to people who are homeless

By Heath Kalb

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — On Saturday in Detroit, a local podcast hosted an event to help feed residents struggling with homelessness.

“Detroiters, we’ve always been blue-collar helpers where everybody just pitches in for one cause, and it’s a great cause today,” Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said.

According to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, there are over 7,000 people experiencing homelessness in the city.

Carmen Evans and Dice Clark, the hosts of Detroit Table Talk Podcast, held their sixth annual Time to Feed the Homeless event, where over 200 people were given a free hot meal, personal hygiene products and other items.

“We came to give them hygiene kits, clothing and to get them help and resources to get them housing,” Clark said. “Any kind of resources that we can get them back on their feet so they can come out and join us to continue to work.”

The event started when Evans’ mother, someone who had worked her whole life to give back to the less fortunate, passed away.

“She wanted us to know that we should never be comfortable not serving the community, so we jumped up and have been doing it ever since,” Evans said.

Dozens of volunteers helped to cook up and serve the food, including Harris.

“In my opinion, it’s not a privilege, it’s a right to have shelter, food and nourishment. So that’s why we’re here today, to just keep on helping,” he said.

