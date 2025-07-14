9 dead, dozens injured in fire at assisted living facility

By Todd Kazakiewich

FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Nine people died and 30 others were hospitalized after a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, the city’s fire chief confirmed Monday.

Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the Gabriel House Assisted Living Residence on Oliver Street, where crews encountered heavy smoke and trapped residents hanging out of their windows screaming for help.

“We had an unspeakable tragedy here in Fall River last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I am prepared to tell you this morning that nine people lost their lives in this building last night,” Fall River Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Bacon said during a morning news conference.

Some of the nine victims died at the scene, while others died after they were transported to local hospitals. One of the 30 people who was hospitalized remains in critical condition. Five firefighters who were transported to hospitals with minor injuries were later released.

The police department, fire department and EMS rescued “dozens” of residents from the facility to save multiple lives, Bacon said.

“Were it not for the heroic work — the brave work — these men and women showed last night, particularly our fire, police and EMS, we would have seen a much greater loss of life,” said Gov. Maura Healey, who visited the scene Monday. “To the family and friends of those who perished, I offer my condolences and sympathy on behalf of the commonwealth for this tragic loss.”

Fall River Mayor John Coogan said the police and fire did a spectacular job rescuing residents and working to keep the scene under control in the face of indescribable tragedy.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Bacon said. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

The Fall River Police Department said several patrol officers who were first on the scene saw heavy smoke billowing from the building and broke down doors to escort residents to safety.

“Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives,” the department said in a statement.

The fire went to five alarms and drew about 50 firefighters to the scene, including about 30 who were off-duty.

Several residents were pronounced deceased at the scene. Many more were transported to local and regional hospitals in varying conditions.

Family members described chaos as residents hung out of windows trying to escape the flames. One woman said her father called her as he was trapped in his room and she had to direct firefighters to his location.

“He was on the floor talking to me, and I am crying telling him, ‘Break the window. Try to break,’ it because he is so weak, and he couldn’t break it, and I am like, ‘Where are you?’ and he was like. ‘I am in the bathroom,’ and I said open your bathroom window, and he said, ‘It is open, but they are not hearing me. They are not hearing me, Melanie. I am going to die in here,'” the woman said.

The fire damage was contained to one wing of the building; however the smoke damage is throughout the entire facility, officials said.

“It’s horrifying to think about what happened in the middle of the night, in the dark. People just scrambling as best they could to get out through windows. The firefighters coming up ladders, hauling people down in any way possible to get them out of the building –the panic. It is so heartbreaking and so sad,” Healey said.

Displaced residents who survived the fire were taken to a local shelter.

A family reunification center is set up at the Timao Center at 371 Bay St. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-674-5741.

According to its website, Gabriel House is an assisted living facility that allows older adults to live independently with help.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging & Independence reports Gabriel House first opened in 1999 and has 100 units.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Fall River Fire Department, Fall River Police, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and State Police assigned to the Bristol DA’s office.

