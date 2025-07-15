16-year-old boy charged in South Austin stabbing that critically injured woman

By Sara Tenenbaum

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 16-year-old boy is charged in a stabbing on Chicago’s West Side that seriously injured a woman Monday night.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times while inside a home in the 500 block of South Laramie in the city’s South Austin neighborhood Monday night around or shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody less than five minutes later. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Tuesday morning the teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery and is due to appear in court for a detention hearing.

The teens’ name and further information about his identity has not been released because of his age.

