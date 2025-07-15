Dwight Boykins: A Faith-Fueled Force Returns to City Hall with Business Acumen and a Heart for Houston

By Burt Levine

July 15, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s political landscape is buzzing again—and in the best way. Enter Dwight Boykins: entrepreneur, public servant, and the Houston native who’s bringing a bold, seasoned, and community-rooted vision back to City Hall. As he enters the special race for Houston City Council At-Large Position 4, Boykins isn’t just running for office — he’s reigniting a legacy of leadership built on service, accountability, and economic empowerment. With Council Member Letitia Plummer stepping into the race for Harris County Judge, Boykins — who previously represented District D from 2013 to 2019 — is ready to step into the citywide spotlight. But make no mistake: this is not a comeback, it’s a continuation. From Inner-City Houston to Citywide Visionary Boykins is the embodiment of “Houston Strong.” Raised in Houston’s inner city, he’s a proud graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School and earned his BBA in Marketing from Texas Southern University’s prestigious School of Business. A lifelong advocate for the underserved, Boykins has always fused his deep Houston roots with a big-picture business perspective—making him a rare bridge between grassroots needs and fiscal know-how. And yes, he’s still proudly repping Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Public Service with a Private-Sector Mindset Boykins’ track record on the council speaks volumes. While serving District D, he secured improvements in street infrastructure, drainage, affordable housing, and economic development. From the historic Third Ward to Sunnyside and the bustling South Belt, Boykins didn’t just talk the talk — he paved the road (literally) to uplift communities long neglected. His vision brought grocery stores like H-E-B and Plyburns into fresh-food deserts, and small businesses finally found a council ally who not only returned phone calls but showed up — early and often. “I learned how to navigate public service with the same grit I bring to business,” said Boykins. “When I say I’ll do something, I do it — and that’s how trust is built.” A Councilman of the People—and the Possibilities Boykins is now taking his blueprint citywide. As a candidate for At-Large Position 4, he’s leveraging relationships built across all 11 districts — relationships forged through years of real work. Whether collaborating with Mayors Annise Parker and Sylvester Turner or engaging with institutions like the Texas Medical Center, HCC, and UH, Boykins’ approach is always proactive, professional, and people-first. “My foundation is faith, family, and free enterprise,” says Boykins, whose wife Genora has stood by his side for 34 years of marriage and mission. Together, they’ve built businesses — and lives — on purpose. From Rodeo Boots to Boardrooms Beyond the council chambers, Boykins is as Houston as they come. He’s an active member of Windsor Village United Methodist Church, a dedicated volunteer with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and a contributor to both the Greater Houston Partnership and the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce. Most weekends, you’ll find him lending a hand to senior citizens and veterans—mowing lawns, fixing roofs, and offering hope. It’s not a photo op. It’s a calling. A Citywide Special Election with Statewide Implications This November 4, Houston voters will help shape the city’s future—not just with the At-Large Position 4 seat, but in tandem with the HISD School Board, HCC College Board, and the race to succeed the late Mayor Sylvester Turner in Congressional District 18. Early voting begins October 20 through October 31, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the heart of a servant and the mind of a strategist, Dwight Boykins is poised to bring his lifelong love for Houston into its next chapter — citywide. And Houston Style Magazine will be here, every step of the way, celebrating his story and the soul of this city.

