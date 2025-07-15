Manoa Falls Hiker Recovering after Airlifted to Safety

By Shannon Nash

MANOA, Hawaii (KITV) — A hiker in his 40’s is recovering after being airlifted Sunday, July 13 from Manoa Falls trail. According to Honolulu Fire Department the 911 call came in around 10:50 a.m.

First responders arrived about ten minutes later and established a landing zone for air operations, while ascending the trail on foot to find the man. Firefighters tell Island News the man suffered a medical emergency. It was for this reason the hiker could not continue without assistance.

The man was located, removed from the trail, and eventually transferred to the care of paramedics. No word on his condition at this time. No other injuries were reported.

