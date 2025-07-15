More than 100 migrants moved to same Brooklyn jail as Sean “Diddy” Combs and Luigi Mangione

By https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/migrants-moved-to-brooklyn-jail/

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — More than 100 migrants detained by ICE are being held at the same Brooklyn jail where Sean “Diddy” Combs and Luigi Mangione are being held.

There are concerns about the conditions inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

“This is dangerous. It’s lawless. And it’s unacceptable,” Rep. Dan Goldman said at a news conference in front of the facility. “They are community members who deserve to be treated with dignity.”

Goldman has not been granted access into the facility as of yet, but according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Homeland Security has begun transferring detainees to the MDC.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes says the MDC has been marred with lawsuits and protests, alleging poor conditions inside.

“Federal judges have called this building behind us barbaric,” Gounardes said. “We save that term for conditions that are beyond the pale.”

The Federal Bureau of Prison responded to CBS News New York’s inquiry about the allegations made about the conditions in the facility.

“The BOP takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community. We make every effort to ensure the physical safety and health of the individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane.”

CBS News New York also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but did not hear back.

Metropolitan Dentention Center has previously been subject to scrutiny

The facility has housed high-profile inmates such as Combs, R. Kelly, Mangione and Sam Bankman-Fried.

In March, federal officials charged 25 people allegedly involved in smuggling and violence at the facility.

“What is broken here is not our people. What is broken is the system,” Mixteca executive director Lorena Kourousias said.

Detainments and deportations have spiked since President Trump took office and implemented new policy. CBS News polling from June shows a majority of Americans support deportations, but a new poll from Gallup this week shows that a record high 79% of Americans believe immigration is a good thing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.