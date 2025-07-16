Artist says he made macabre ‘human skin teddy bear’ that sparked investigation

By KABC News Staff

VICTORVILLE, California (KABC) — A nightmarish discovery in Victorville is gaining national attention, but we’ve learned there appears to be no reason for alarm.

A South Carolina artist says he made the “human skin teddy bear” found on the ground outside of a Victorville convenience store on Sunday.

Despite the name, the bear is actually made out of latex. Still, the macabre bear is very realistic. So realistic — it sparked a law enforcement investigation.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called to the AMPM convenience store at Bear Valley Road and Amethyst Road after someone reported finding an object that appeared to be covered in human remains. The “human skin teddy bear” was left on the ground right outside the convenience store, video shows.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene to pick the bear up, and an investigation is underway.

The artist, Robert Kelly of Dark Seed Creations, specializes in horror special effects and haunted attractions. He confirms he shipped one of the bears to a customer in Victorville last week.

Kelly thought it was a routine order until his phone started blowing up on Sunday when fans recognized the bear as his artwork.

“I guess I’d probably be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying it a little bit. You know, I’m an independent artist, so you know, I know what starving artist life feels like. So, a little attention is sometimes good regardless of not being able to condone whatever,” Kelly told Eyewitness News. “I mean, I don’t know if the guy broke any laws or it was just a prank, but it looks like he definitely got some people riled up.”

Kelly says he’s still not 100% sure what happened, but he’s certain it’s his bear.

If you’re curious, the “human skin teddy bear” sells for $165.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department says it is still investigating.

