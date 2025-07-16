EB-5 scandal fallout racks up another $1 million in fees

By Sophia Venturo

MIAMI, Florida (WPTZ) — A federal judge in the Southern District of Florida approved a more than $1 million bill to cover fees and expenses incurred by federal receiver Michael Goldberg and the team working to cleanup a 2015 financial scandal in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

Goldberg, a Florida attorney, assumed control of several Vermont properties after his 2016 appointment following the EB-5 scandal, where millions of dollars were defrauded from foreign investors.

Leadership at Jay Peak Resort and Burke Mountain Resort were both implicated in the scandal, and the assets of both companies were under Goldberg’s control until their multi-million dollar sales in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

According to court records, the receivership incurred $1,185,000 in fees and expenses between June 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025 alone. Federal Judge Darrin P. Gayles granted the request Monday.

Although the two major sales Goldberg was in charge of facilitating are closed, the receiver’s work does not appear to be over in Vermont.

Goldberg’s filing also says he’s aiming to sell more “one off” properties in Vermont over the next six months, and is continuing to work with the State of Vermont to review immigration petitions of foreign investors who were defrauded in the events of the EB-5 scandal.

