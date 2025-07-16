Four Hills residents demand action after illegal fireworks rain debris on homes

By Jason McNabb

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Residents in Albuquerque’s Four Hills neighborhood say they spent this Fourth of July dodging danger as flaming debris from illegal fireworks showered their rooftops and decks. Now they’re calling on city and state leaders to step in and enforce laws already on the books—or create new ones.

Carmil Surrit, a Four Hills homeowner, described a terrifying scene when cardboard remnants from aerial fireworks—banned in Albuquerque—landed on his property.

“When it landed on our deck and chased away family and friends, we noticed some that was still on fire,” Surrit said. “We ended up spending two hours with the hose, putting out flames to keep our house and deck from going up.”

Neighbor Bonnie Swartz shared similar concerns, worried about the risk to her home and car as the neighborhood lit up with illegal fireworks displays.

“I was concerned about my roof and my car too,” she said.

No citations issued for years

A Target 7 investigation last week revealed that Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) has not issued any citations for illegal fireworks in years.

AFR spokesperson Lt. Jason Fejer previously explained that citations are nearly impossible unless a firefighter witnesses someone actively igniting the fireworks.

“It just gets really complicated and challenging to hold somebody actually accountable when there’s typically a very large gathering or sometimes a party that’s going on,” Fejer said.

Residents propose using drones to catch violators

Surrit believes Albuquerque could benefit from adopting tactics used in other cities, like Riverside, California, where drones help catch people lighting illegal fireworks.

“When the drone shows up and records them, the first one they catch is a $1,500 fine,” Surrit said. “The second launch is $2,500, and the third is $5,000—and every one after that.”

Leaders signal willingness to explore changes

The Four Hills group has been in discussions with City Councilor Renee Grout and State Representative Meredith Dixon about possible solutions.

Rep. Dixon said fireworks enforcement is an issue she wants addressed during the next legislative session.

“We’re looking at funding and additional tools. That may be something we can do with the next budget,” Dixon told Target 7.

Councilor Grout echoed the need for stronger enforcement: “We should be enforcing the laws we have in place right now. Can they be strengthened? Probably. We can also look at new technology that’s available. I’m happy to work with my colleagues, the administration and state leaders to see how we can help.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.