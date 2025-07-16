Garden City zoo mourns loss of 12-year-old rhino

By KAKE Staff

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) — Zoo officials in Garden City are mourning the loss of their 12-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, Jabari.

The Lee Richardson Zoo says animal care staff discovered the rhinoceros dead in its barn on the morning of July 11.

The zoo says Jabari was born in 2013 and arrived at the Zoo in May of 2016 as part of the Association of Zoo & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Eastern Black Rhinoceros, a critically endangered species. The SSP matched Jabari with the resident female rhino “Johari”. The pair was a success and welcomed their son “Ayubu” in January of 2021.

“Jabari was definitely a favorite for many staff and guests. He was a gentle giant who absolutely loved melons and pumpkins. He would eat the whole thing in a matter of minutes. He will be greatly missed,” said Animal Keeper Jarrett Ho.

