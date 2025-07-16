Jackson man celebrates life by feeding firefighters who saved him

By Kyndall Jones

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man who survived a near-fatal fire has been showing his gratitude every year to the Jackson firefighters who saved him.

Kenneth Webb nearly died when a deep fryer caught his home on fire in July 14, 2023. The firefighters had to revive him multiple times.

“They came to my house and kicked my door open, brought my dead body out, and revived me, brought me back to life,” Webb said.

Webb was in a coma for a week after the incident. Now, every year around July 14, Webb brings the crew at Station 11 a spread of food for lunch.

“When I came back, I had to come see them because they went beyond — they told me they went beyond the call of duty. They tried to resuscitate me more than the amount of time you think you’re supposed to do it,” Webb said. “But I’m here, and I appreciate them.”

For the members of the Jackson Fire Department’s Station 11, Webb’s meal is something they look forward to each year.

“I just appreciate that he is coming back and letting us know how he is doing,” said Deputy Fire Chief Eric Gibbs. “We’re glad to see that he looks healthy. He’s doing well.”

Webb said he plans to continue this tradition every year as long as he lives.

