Bryan Braman, former Eagles’ Super Bowl champion, dies at 38 after cancer battle

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — In February, Williams Jones started an online fundraiser to help offset some of his friend’s medical costs. Braman underwent CAR T-cell therapy in June in Seattle, according to the fundraiser page.

One of the largest donations came from JJ Watt, a former teammate of Braman’s in Houston, who contributed $10,000.

Watt posted on social media Thursday, “Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon,” along with a photo of Braman as a Texan.

Braman and Watt were teammates for three seasons in Houston, starting in 2011 when they were both rookies. Braman signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M, while Watt was Houston’s first-round pick.

Braman entered the NFL as a long shot to make the Texans’ roster, but he carved out a role on special teams on the team for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. He left Houston in 2014 to sign with the Eagles when Chip Kelly was the team’s head coach.

When the Eagles signed Braman, Kelly raved about Braman’s size (6-foot-5, 230) and athleticism.

“You don’t find many players of Bryan’s size with the ability to run down the field and make plays on special teams,” Kelly said in 2014. “It’s an area of the game that we always have our eye on and look to improve.”

Braman left Philly for a brief stint with New Orleans in 2017, but was released by New Orleans in September. He rejoined Philadelphia in December 2017 and contributed on special teams in the Birds’ Super Bowl LII run. In the Eagles’ 15-10 divisional round win over the Falcons, Braman blocked a punt by Atlanta punter Matt Bosher, leading to a Jake Elliott field goal.

Braman played 24 special-teams snaps in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, recording one tackle.

On social media Thursday, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said he has always admired his former teammate.

“Today is a tough day that hits close to home,” Johnson wrote. “I always admired Bryan’s ability to overcome life’s obstacles, his passion for the game, and the love he had for his friends and family. Rest in peace, Brother.”

Emmanuel Acho, another former teammate of Braman with the Eagles, posted a video on X with the caption, “I didn’t intend on crying this morning. Then I read the news on my teammate, Bryan Braman. Love you Braman. You lived a hard life, and you never complained about it. A champion in life and a warrior in death. It is forever, indeed.”

Braman played seven seasons in the NFL, finishing with 56 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

