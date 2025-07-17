Daddy Victory Club aims to strengthen Black fathers and communities one stroll at a time

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A group of dads is on a mission to empower Black fathers and strengthen families and communities in Chicago.

The Daddy Victory Club has garnered reactions from social media and in the city by holding strolling events where fathers and their children go out and about while connecting with each other.

The club’s founder, Kouri Marshal, said he came up with the idea after researching resources for dads.

“As I started to look for resources, scouring the internet trying to find resources for dads, it just wasn’t that many out there,” he said. “My wife had access to mom yoga, parenting groups, and a number of programs for her, so I didn’t see any for me.”

He quotes Mahatma Gandhi in relation to the club, saying, “If you must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Other fathers in the group call the club a safe space for Black and Brown dads.

“Kouri came to me in a very trying time in my life,” Cameron Barnes said. “Joining this group, it allowed me to say the three words, and those words were ‘I’m not okay.’ I came, I did my solid, I came to a Daddy Victory Club, and you know, it’s been great.”

Barnes said he hopes the club can continue to inspire more dads to be a part of its mission.

More information about the club, including starting a group, can be found at daddyvictoryclub.org.

