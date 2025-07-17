Republic Services trash strike now “beyond a headache,” Massachusetts governor says

By Mike Toole, Logan Hall

SOUTH BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey wants Republic Services to cut a deal and end a 17-day-long trash collectors strike.

Union workers walked off the job on July 1, demanding better pay and benefits. The company and Teamsters Local 25 have been meeting with a federal mediator but can’t agree on a new contract.

The strike has left dumpsters overflowing at business in several communities, including Boston and Newton. Republic also has contracts for trash pickup in 14 cities and towns across Massachusetts where garbage has been piling up for nearly three weeks.

“A public health concern”

“It has now been three weeks of no trash pick up in several Massachusetts communities, and this has gone beyond a headache for residents, businesses and municipalities – it is a public health concern and it’s expensive for everyone.

Sanitation workers do essential work to keep our neighborhoods clean and healthy, and they deserve fair wages, benefits and protections,” Healey, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.

“Republic Services needs to come to the table and reach a fair deal – it’s time to get people back to work and resume services to our communities as soon as possible.”

WBZ-TV reached out to Republic Services for a response to the governor’s comments but has not heard back yet.

Most of the communities affected in Massachusetts are on the North Shore. Republic trash and recycling collections are currently on hold in Beverly, Canton, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Malden, Manchester-By-The-Sea, Marblehead, North Reading, Peabody, Swampscott, Wakefield and Watertown.

6 communities file complaint

Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said his city and five other affected communities will file a complaint in Salem Superior Court Thursday for injunctive relief, asking the court to get involved in ending the strike.

Cahill said Beverly has also warned Republic Services that the city plans to add up damages for trash and recycling not being picked up there and will then withhold that amount from its next payment to the company.

Asking Bill Gates for help

In Peabody, the city council sent a letter to billionaire Bill Gates earlier this week, asking him to use his influence to help end the strike.

