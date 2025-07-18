Alford plea reached in 2023 Patterson High student’s killing

By Blair Young

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A plea agreement was reached on Thursday in the case surrounding the murder of a Patterson High School student in 2023, but the suspect didn’t admit any guilt.

Roger Alvarado Mendoza, 25, entered what’s called an Alford plea, where a suspect admits there’s enough evidence for prosecutors to prove their case. The judge sentenced Mendoza to life, suspending all but 45 years.

11 News was in the courtroom as that sentence was handed down, and the victim’s family members said they were satisfied with the sentence.

They believe the sentence will keep the defendant behind bars until he is in his 60s, but they still have no answers as to what led to the murder, and also no apology from the defendant.

As part of the plea deal, Mendoza accepted 45 years in prison for the March 2023 murder of a Patterson High School sophomore. Sixteen-year-old Izaiah Carter died from a single gunshot to the back of the head.

The shooting happened at a playing field near the high school. Witnesses identified Mendoza as the shooter, and then he ran from the area. Police tracked him to Texas through people who know him and an informant. They found him before he was smuggled to Mexico.

According to police, the informant said Mendoza admitted he “shot and killed a black kid in Patterson Park” and got rid of the gun in a body of water. The victim’s family said Carter was well-respected.

He was a member of the Junior ROTC program at his school and loved music. In court, his mother told Mendoza, “You took my soul. This has torn me.” She feels Mendoza showed no remorse or regret.

“Watching him in court, I was boiling, as well as the rest of my family. I was angry because you are here. You’re sitting here. You are physically here. You are alive,” the victim’s mother, Michelle Hines, said. “And I’m regretful? You took my child’s life. What? He didn’t apologize. was given the opportunity to turn around and say something. His lawyer said you can say anything to the family. It’s your moment. He said no.”

Mendoza’s defense attorney told the court his client was 17 when he came to the United States from Honduras. He worked as a carpet installer and regretted what the attorney called an unfortunate and very sad occurrence.

His attorney also tried to diminish claims about his client being part of a gang, saying he was not aware of Mendoza having any gang affiliation.

